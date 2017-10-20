Unknown child dropped off at St. Louis County school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Police need the public’s help identifying a child who was dropped off at a school Friday morning in north St. Louis County. At approximately 7:50 a.m., the young boy was dropped off at Grace Lutheran School, at the intersection of Chamber and Lance.

The child does not attend the school.

Authorities say a small red pickup dropped the child off and left the school. It was driven by an African-American female, with braids coiled on top of her head.

The child only identifies himself as William or Willie and says he is two-years-old. He appears to be three or possibly a four-years-of-age.

If you have any information please call police.