Police investigate fatal fire at mobile home in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Il. _Tragedy this morning outside of Brighton as a person is killed in an explosion and fire at a mobile home. It happened on Crystal Lake Road in a rural area..

Jersey County Sheriff John Wimmersberg tells us neighbors heard an explosion a little after 6am this morning and then three pops. When authorities arrived a short time later, Wimmersberg says the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.

The body was found once fire crews got the fire out.

A positive ID has not been made yet but Wimmersberg tells us investigators believe the person killed is a 65 year old woman who lived alone in the home except for her dog. Wimmersberg tells us the homeowner here was a smoker, used oxygen and there is a gas line running to the home. The sheriff suspects those factors might have led to the explosion and fire.

Wimemsberg says an autopsy will be performed in this case. The Illinois State Fire Marshal has been called in to assist in the investigation.

No foul play is suspected.

At this point, there is no word on what happened to the woman`s dog.