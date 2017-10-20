Backstoppers Hair Saloon fundraiser, Guns ‘N Hoses ticket sales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -They're the unsung heroes who keep us safe; they put their lives on the line, to save and rescue lives. Backstoppers is an organization devoted to helping the families of firefighters who've made the ultimate sacrifice.

Tom Twellman Jr. Coo and Marketing Director joined us at FOX 2 to talk more about. Twellman discusses the Hair Saloon and Backstoppers Guns `N Hoses retail ticket sale kickoff, with haircutting services.

The event takes place at 15 Hair Saloon locations in the St. Louis area on Saturday, October 21 from 7:00 am- 6:00 pm.

To find a location visit hairsaloon.com

Backstoppers and Hair Saloon will launch Guns `N Hoses retail ticket sales at all area Hair Saloon locations on Saturday, October 21st.

• Event tickets and ticket packages including a commemorative t-shirt are available.

• Two tickets for $20, or a ticket package with two tickets and a commemorative t-shirt for $35

• All proceeds from ticket and t-shirt sales will benefit Backstoppers.

• In addition, all hair saloon locations will be donating 20% of all haircutting services that day to Backstoppers.

• All Hair Saloon locations will also be providing complementary shoe shining services.

• First responders will be on-site at various locations.

• Even if you don`t need a haircut, you can still come out, thank a first responder and give a donation to Backstoppers as hair saloon will be collecting donations all day.

• Hair Saloon is the exclusive retail outlet for guns `n hoses ticket sales.

• Since its founding in 1997, hair saloon has supported first responders, military personnel and veterans offering every-day service discounts and special programs to benefit organizations and initiatives to serve them and their families.

• Each year, hair saloon serves as the exclusive ticket outlet for Backstoppers annual Guns `N Hoses event.

For more information: www.hairsaloon.com or call 314-576-7300