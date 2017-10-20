Aldermen to honor 7-year-old shooting victim Deniya Irving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is set to honor victims of violent crimes Friday (Oct. 20). It's an idea first proposed by Fox 2's Elliott Davis on Facebook after the board passed a resolution in honor of the man killed by a former St. Louis City police officer.

One of the victims being honored is Deniya Irving, 7, who was critically injured in June when a gunman opened fire on the car she was sitting in with her parents. Her parents and another man were killed.

Deniya was shot in the head and suffered brain damage. Her injuries were so severe, early reports announced she had also been killed. The girl survived, and her grandmother calls it a miracle she’s now walking, talking and recovering.

Earlier in the week, friends donated a van to her grandmother so Deniya can get to and from her therapy sessions four times a week.

The aldermen will also honor Tamara Collier, 24, who was shot after a stray bullet came through the wall of the apartment she was in striking her in the neck while her 1-year-old daughter was next to her. The mother of two was left paralyzed by a bullet fired from a high-powered rifle at two city police officers.

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed is presenting the victims and their families with a resolution today to honor their strength and promising to make the city a safer place.

The man accused of shooting Deniya and her parents, Jerome Leon Buress, Jr., turned himself in to police and has been charged with three first-degree murder counts and at least 10 other felonies.

The man accused of shooting Collier and two city officers, Devonte Morgan, is also facing multiple charges.

Previous coverage: Grandmother: Wounded girl ‘a miracle’ since deadly shooting