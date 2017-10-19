The 15th annual River Des Peres Trash Bash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ The Great Rivers Greenway District is holding it's 15th annual River Des Peres Trash Bash. The initiative works to improve neighborhoods, wildlife habitats, and water quality in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Tom Schweiss and Roland Biehl join us to talk more about it.

15th Annual River Des Peres Trash Bash

Saturday, October 21st

8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Starting locations: Willmore Park, Heman Park Community Center and the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus

For more information visit:http://www.riverdesperes.org

Or Call Great Rivers Greenway at 314-436-7009