Missing 11 & 14-year-old St. Louis County girls found safe

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. _Two girls reported missing from St. Louis County have been found safe. Police say Kareema Martin, 14 and Kormorah Gilbert, 11, returned home, unharmed around 8 a.m.

The investigation revealed that the girls willingly left their home to join a group of juvenile males, who are known to them.

No weapons were seen during the course of the incident. Based on the current information, no criminal charges of any kind will be sought.

Previous story:

St. Louis County police issued an Endangered Person Advisory this morning for two young girls. They left a home on Eagle Valley Drive near Country Club Hills with five unknown males, who may be armed.

Kareema Marteen is 14-years-old, 5'9" and 110 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion. She was wearing a pink shirt, black pants and red Nike shoes. Kareema was with eleven-year-old Kormorah Gilbert, who is 5'3" and weighs 119 pounds. Kormorah has black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion. She was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and gold tennis shoes.

The girls were last seen in a black passenger car, with no license plates.

Anyone with information should call St. Louis County police or 911.