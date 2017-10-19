Manhunt continues in Ellington after elderly people shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLINGTON, Mo. – The search continues for two men accused of shooting three elderly people. One of the victims, a 72-year-old woman, died from her injuries.

The shooting happened inside a home on Highway 106, about five miles from Ellington, Missouri in Reynolds County.

Sgt. Jeff Kinder with the Missouri State Highway Patrol wouldn't discuss whether the victims and suspects are connected in any way.

“Given the limited amount of information we have, they could be anywhere, so we just don’t know,” Kinder said. “But we are tracking down leads and we established a command post here in Ellington and we have 25 police officers working on it right now.”

Investigators have been searching for a blue sedan in connection with the case. Earlier Friday evening, sheriff’s deputies recovered a car matching that description, but there’s been no word if it was that specific vehicle.