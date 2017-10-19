Deadline for cities to submit bids to become Amazon’s 2nd headquarters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Bids for Amazon’s second headquarters are due Thursday (Oct. 19). More than 100 cities across North America have expressed interest.

Amazon has said it prefers cities with more than a million people as well as cities with a stable, business-friendly environment and strong tech talent.

Local leaders immediately went to work to put together a competitive proposal for the St. Louis region including two sites and a bridge.

The site along the north riverfront in St. Louis that was pitched as the new stadium site to keep the Rams in town. The plan has that area connected by a bridge to a site directly across the Mississippi river in St. Clair County. St. Charles and Madison counties have agreed to back the bid, and the bid will include alternative locations in those counties.

The bid will cost about $400,000 and will mostly be made up of private, in-kind donations. The bid will include specifics on state and local incentives from both Missouri and Illinois.

Amazon plans to invest more than $5 billion dollars and hire 50,000 employees at its new location. Additional jobs and revenue are expected be generated in the surrounding area as a result.

That kind of potential has more than just local leadership excited. The St. Louis Cardinals tweeted a message to Amazon saying, “you belong in St. Louis,” and Joe Buck released a video message in hopes of swaying Amazon into choosing his hometown.

Amazon will announce the new site location in 2018.