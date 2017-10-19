California restaurant ‘proudly’ serves Popeyes chicken as its own

LONG BEACH, Calif. – One California restaurant took the slogan “Love that chicken from Popeyes” quite literally after a Yelp reviewer accused the establishment of using the popular Louisiana kitchen’s chicken in several of its dishes.

Tyler H. called out Sweet Dixie Kitchen, a “southern inspired” restaurant in California, in a scathing Yelp review on Oct. 9.

Here’s the review:

“Before my friends and I got seated we saw them quickly bring in two large boxes of Popeyes to the kitchen. I wanted to believe that this was just a snack for the workers, but alas it was not. I ordered the Chicken and Waffles to see whether or not they were serving Popeyes to their customers. I thought the chicken tasted suspiciously like Popeyes and was also rather stale.ly like Popeye’s and was also rather stale. I kindly asked our waiter how they cooked their fried chicken. After checking he admitted that they do in fact use Popeyes.”

Sweet Dixie Kitchen owner Kim Sanchez responded to the review, saying the restaurant “proudly serves Popeyes’ spicy tenders.” She continued to say Popeyes has the “best fried chicken anywhere.”

“We promote usually small batch local producers in our menu,” she wrote. “The exception is Popeyes – we can’t fry at this location – and it the fried chicken I love so much and I ate a ton of it in the ATL. So I serve it.”

Sanchez told Fox News that she started using Popeyes chicken two months ago and claims she’s been upfront about it ever since.

“We wrote it on our board in the restaurant, ‘Imported from Louisiana this week, thank you Popeyes.’ It wasn’t a secret. We use the chicken as an ingredient in a menu item we made, we don’t use their sauces or anything else,” she said.

Sanchez posted on Facebook Tuesday morning a strongly worded response to people questioning her decision (the post has since been deleted). The post said: