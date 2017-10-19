15-year-old girl fighting for her life after brother accidentally shoots her in face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teenage girl is in the hospital after her brother accidentally fired a gun, shooting her in the mouth, according to WREG.

Police say around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a teen was playing with a gun outside of a home in Parkway Village when it went off.

A bullet went through the house's front door, hitting the teen's 15-year-old sister in the mouth.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her brother, whose age was not given, was taken into custody.

Police say the girl's brother asked to see her boyfriend's pistol and put his finger on the trigger not knowing the safety was off.

"You actually pulled the trigger and injured somebody, possibly could kill someone and who's to say, you know, she could die years from now from her injuries," said Dekisha Norwood, whose sister is a neighbor.

Norwood visits her sister on this street every day. She's big on gun safety and has carried one to protect herself for years.

She's had some close calls but hasn't had to use it. Norwood says the key to gun safety is knowing exactly how they work. It's something she's taught her 8-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter.

"If push come to shove, you know, if they have to use it, hey, to protect their family, do what you have to do."