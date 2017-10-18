× Weldon Spring heavily damaged fire

WELDON SPRING, MO – Firefighters are mopping up after blaze destroys a house in Weldon Spring Missouri. The fire broke out around 7:30 pm on Enchanted Court just off Independence Road, only few blocks from the Weldon Spring City Hall.

A fire captain from the Cottleville Fire Protection District told Fox 2 that the house was heavily involved with flames and that part of the house collapsed on 2 sides.

Everyone in the house got out safely and no one was injured.