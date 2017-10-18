Video captures man stomping on cars in downtown parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Prosecutors charged a 24-year-old man for four counts of property damage.

Rotaymon Eugene Whittier Jr. is accused of damaging four vehicles in a downtown parking lot Tuesday.

Surveillance video caught a suspect walking and stomping on cars in the parking lot of the Metropolitan Sewer District and the Marriott Hotel at Jefferson and Market in Downtown St. Louis.

The video then shows Whittier walking through the parking lot to the neighboring Probation and Parole Office. According to court documents, police found Whittier inside the office, wearing clothes matching the suspect's in the video and shoes that had the same pattern as the footprints left on the vehicles. Whittier had recently been charged in August for attempted assault.

According to court documents, Whittier caused an estimated $750 was caused to each of the 4 vehicles