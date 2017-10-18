× Shooting in Reynolds County leaves 3 injured

REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO – Three patients in a Reynolds County shooting are being treated at St. Louis area hospitals Wednesday night, and authorities are still looking for suspects.

The Highway Patrol and Reynolds County Sheriff are confirming a triple shooting that happened at 4 pm today on Highway 106, West of Ellington Missouri.

Authorities aren’t releasing information on the patients’ condition. Residents in the area are reaching out to Fox 2 on social media, telling us they’re taking precautions and even barricading themselves for safety.

The Sheriff’s office is looking for a dark blue sedan with a spoiler, possibly a Saturn brand vehicle, with two men inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reynold County Sheriff at 573-648-2491 or Troop G Highway Patrol Headquarters at 417-469-3121.