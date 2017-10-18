Police departments honor Wood River K-9 Officer laid to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOD RIVER, IL – The Wood River Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own Wednesday. Wednesday evening officers from across the St. Louis Metro Area attended a ceremony in honor of K-9 Officer Degen.

After 8 years of service to the department, K-9 Officer Degen was laid to rest today after a battle with cancer. The canine was given an honor guard procession to Hawthorne Animal Hospital in Glen Carbon Illinois where the officer was put down.

The K-9’s handler, other canines, handlers, family, friends and supporters attended the ceremony for Officer Degen.

Hawthorne Animal Hospital supports and cares for K-9 Officer in several Metro East Police Departments, by providing cradle to grave services from its nonprofit Angel Fund.