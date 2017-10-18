Mizzou campus given all-clear after ‘active threat’ report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Students at the University of Missouri received an alert late Wednesday morning about an "active threat" on campus.

The first alert, sent at 11:23 a.m., reported a threat near Hitt and Locust streets.

The @Mizzou twitter account later offered more specifics: a woman was seen walking in the area with a handgun. She was described as an African-American woman in her mid-to-late 20s, standing approximately 5'4" and weighing 120 pounds, wearing a Mizzou hoodie, brown pants, and flip flops. The university said her phone was pinged and placed her in the White Campus area.

Students were asked to either shelter in place on campus or stay away altogether until the situation was resolved.

Meanwhile, Rise on 9th, an off-campus apartment complex, went on lockdown due to the safety alert.

Columbia police said they were dispatched to the downtown area around 11:10 a.m. for a suicidal person with a gun. They announced they had taken the woman into custody before 1 p.m. at her off-campus home on Park Street. Police said the woman did not have a gun with her.

It's unclear if the woman will face any charges as a result.

MU Alert reports an active threat near Hitt St/Locust St https://t.co/6BXzIBsDxU for confirmed details. Only call MUPD in an emergency — MU Alert (@MUalert) October 18, 2017

https://twitter.com/Mizzou/status/920690212728197122

@MUalert Has made us aware of a possible shooter on campus. Our building is now on lock down. The front doors will only allow fob access. — Rise on 9th (@RiseOn9th) October 18, 2017

The suicidal female is in custody. — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) October 18, 2017