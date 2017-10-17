Surveillance photos show south St. Louis hotel armed robbery suspect

ST. LOUIS, MO – Police are searching for a man who held a south St. Louis hotel clerk at gunpoint on October 13. The incident happened around midnight at the Hotel Avyan on Lafayette Avenue and Jefferson.

The armed robber walked into the hotel and demanded the money. When the clerk told the gunman the hotel doesn’t keep cash at the front desk, the robber kept insisting she give him money. So she gave him $5 from her purse.

The man left with the cash. Police have released surveillance photos of the robbery suspect. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).