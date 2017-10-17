Stenger to sign Prop P accountability bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. _The St. Louis County Council is expected to consider a measure Tuesday evening (Oct. 17) to increase pay for county police officers. County voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition P last year, a police and public safety tax increase expected to generate $80 million each year shared between the county and each municipality within the county.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and the county police union have proposed a plan that would allocate about $19 million to raises for county police personnel.

St. Louis County Council Chairman Sam Page said he supports police raises, but there isn’t a clear understanding of the potential impact the raises will have on pensions for county employees and past retirees. Stenger argues the county is reserving money for pensions, and Page has had the information for months.

Tuesday morning, Stenger will be joined by County Councilman Mark Harder, Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch and St. Louis County police at the North County Precinct as he signs the Prop P Accountability Act which will spell out where the Prop P money should be spent.

Some municipalities claim their officers are already paid well and they are not looking to hire additional officers so they want to spend the money on things like road improvements and snow removal which they say will contribute to public safety. The Prop P Accountability Act would restrict funds only to law enforcement functions.