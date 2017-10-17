Spooky fun for families at Boo at the Zoo Nights 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOREST PARK - One of the most popular Halloween themed events in St. Louis returns Tuesday night. Boo at the Zoo Nights at the Saint Louis Zoo mean that costumed cuties with their mummies and daddies will takeover the paved pathways of the Forest Park attraction.

Families can enjoy festive decorations, interactive storytellers, educational activities, kids’ games and hauntingly fun entertainment during this non-scary Halloween experience from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every night between October 17 and 30.

Admission to Boo at the Zoo Nights is $6 for Zoo members and $7 for non-members. Children under age 2 are free. Each child between the ages of 2 and 12 dressed in costume will receive a $1 discount on admission when tickets are purchased at the door.

New in 2017 is a Halloween-themed circus-performer showthat will feature jaw-dropping juggling, stilt walking, amazing magic and more on stage at the Sea Lion Show Arena. Shows are offered two times per night and free with admission to Boo at the Zoo Nights. Tickets will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Website: stlzoo.org/boo