Shooting victim’s body found hidden in north St. Louis alley

ST. LOUIS, MO — Homicide detectives are at north St. Louis alley after a body was found. There is a large police presence in the 4200 block of Holly.

There was a report of shots fired at around 6:45am in the 4200 block of Athlone Avenue. Cartridge casings were found in the street at the scene. Police believe that is where the fatal shooting happened. They believe someone drove the body to the alley.

The shooting victim was discovered by a St. Louis City worker at around 8:45am. The worker found a dog inside a car Tuesday morning. The body was discovered hidden outside of a red Mazda with Missouri plates.

Police describe the body as a man in his 50's. They say he was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are canvassing the area. They are looking for witnesses that may have seen the shooting.

That dog found in the car was turned over to animal control until the next of kin is notified. Police will release the identity of the man when his family identifies the body.

