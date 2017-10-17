Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K Walk in Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks are the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the nation, uniting communities with a shared determination to fight against the anguish of breast cancer.

Passionate walk participants raise critical funds that enable the American Cancer Society to fund innovative research; provide free information and support to anyone touched by breast cancer, and help people reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it`s most treatable.

Former NFL player Marc Lillibridge, and Fire Chief Nick Fahs joined us at Fox 2 to talk about the upcoming 5k walk!

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

October 28th, 2017

Walk starts at 9:00 a.m.

Forest Park- Lower Muny parking lot

St. Louis, Mo.

For more information: Call 314-286-8182 or visit www.makingstrideswalk.org/stlouismo