Halloween is an opportunity for parents to help children grow

ST. LOUIS, MO — Halloween can be about much more than free candy. It can also be an opportunity for parents to help children grow. The key is to guide children who are living out their fantasies and using their imaginations.

Children wrestle with feeling like they don't have enough power or too much. Give them opportunity to use their imagination and making fantasy come to life. One of the ways parents can tap into that is by letting children choose their own costumes or allowing them to help make parts of their costume if their old enough.