Dogs living in filthy conditions surrendered to Humane Society of Missouri

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force has rescued 27 Yorkshire Terrier dogs from a suspected former breeder in Bates County in western Missouri. Eighteen of the dogs were living outside with only barns and a horse trailer for shelter. Nine dogs were living inside the home.

The dogs range in age from six-week-old puppies to elderly, adult dogs.

An anonymous caller to HSMO’s Animal Cruelty Hotline expressed concern about the number of dogs and the owners’ ability to care for them. When an animal cruelty investigator visited, the owners agreed that due to health issues they could no longer properly care for their dogs and they were voluntarily surrendered.

Investigators found the dogs living in cramped, filthy crates and barn areas covered with urine and feces. All dogs are suffering from severe flea infestation, severe hair loss, and dental disease and have not had regular vet

The dogs will be medically treated and cared for until they fully recover. Then they will be available for adoption.

To help socialize the dogs, the Humane Society of Missouri is requesting donations of chew toys for smaller dogs and gently-used, clean, stuffed cuddle toys. Donations of long-cut shredded paper, newspapers, towels, blankets and sheets are also appreciated. Donations may be dropped off at the Humane Society of Missouri’s Macklind Ave. Adoption Center. Monetary donations are also welcome.

