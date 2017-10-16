South City neighborhood on edge after young woman is carjacked at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A south city neighborhood is on edge Monday night after St. Louis City Police said that a young woman was carjacked at gunpoint.

The crime happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning on Tamm Avenue in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.

Police said the victim, a 17-year-old woman stated that she was parking her car when she saw a dark grey four-door vehicle drive north on Tamm from Nottingham.

She said the car passed her, parked, two suspects emerged from the vehicle and approached her.

Police said the two men pointed guns at the victim and demanded her keys, car and cell phone. Police said that the suspects took off in the victim’s car.

“Everybody needs to be aware of what’s going on around them all the time,” said Carol Goedeker.

Goedeker said that she came to know about the incident from the online neighborhood social forum, Nextdoor.com.

“I think you let your guard down and things can happen.”

Some other neighbors told FOX 2 that their usually quiet neighborhood has recently seen an uptick crime.

Last month police said that a man on a bicycle, who was hanging out at nearby Francis Park, followed a girl as she walked home.

He then approached her and made inappropriate comments.

“It’s not an unsafe area, it’s just not immune to the things that happen in other places,” said Michael Tertichny, who works in St. Louis Hills.

“They aren’t just articles in the newspaper or news flashes unfortunately.”

Some elected officials said that neighbors’ concerns for safety are not going unheard.

“This is very concerning and I think what can be more helpful is an increase in patrols,” said Tom Oldenburg, Alderman for Ward 16.

“This underscores the need to make sure that we all vote ‘Yes’ on Prop P coming up in November which will allow for $19.5 million on a half-cent sales tax increase.”

Oldenburg went on to say that the neighborhood association is working to on bring back the ‘Block Captain’ program that focuses on safety and neighborhood watch.