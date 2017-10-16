× Police raises on the agenda for the St. Louis County Council meeting Tuesday

CLAYTON, MO – There could be a showdown over police pay raises at Tuesday night’s St. Louis County Council meeting after the County Executive sent a strong letter to the chairman Monday.

County Executive Steve Stenger says he will do everything in his power to stop Chairman Sam Page from blocking a pay raise for police.

The proposal is for a 30 percent pay raise from the Prop P money passed by voters in April.

County Council Chairman Sam Page says he can`t move forward with the plan because he doesn`t know what kind of an impact it will have on police pensions.

Stenger, argues the county is reserving money for pensions and Page has had the information needed for months.