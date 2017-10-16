Open house on Forest Park improvement this week

ST. LOUIS, MO — You’ll have a chance this week to learn more about proposed improvements to Forest Park. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that those upgrades include a traffic roundabout at Lindell and Union Boulevards, wider sidewalks on the Tamm Avenue bridge across Interstate 64 to the St. Louis Zoo and a separated bike-only path along Lindell.

A key recommendation is getting more visitors to use the renovated 750- space parking lot behind the Muny. It is now known as the Festival and Parking Plaza when the outdoor theater isn`t in use.

The open house to update the public on the plan is Thursday from 9am to 7:30pm at Dennis and Judith Jones Visitor and Education Center on Grand Drive.