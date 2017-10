Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO – De Smet High School football players took to the field Monday with something else on their minds.

One of their assistant coaches was shot and killed.

It happened during a possible carjacking early Monday morning in south St. Louis.

Fox 2`s Katherine Hessel spent the evening with those who knew and loved Jaz Granderson.

