Digital marketing guru says St. Louis is best place for new Amazon headquarters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _This Thursday is the deadline for cities trying to win the contest to land Amazon's second headquarters. The craziest stunt so far, Tucson, Arizona tried to send a giant cactus to Amazon's Seattle headquarters.

Here in St. Louis, digital marketing guru Aaron Perlut penned an article for techcrunch.com stating that St. Louis is the best choice and there is no one singular selling point.

Perlut says Amazon is simply a logistics company and St. Louis is a logistics town. "We know how to move things and our region is in the middle of the USA with air, rail, interstate and river and the cost of living is low.

