Community support aids in helping little girl nearly killed in quadruple shooting

ST. LOUIS -A little girl who survived a quadruple shooting that killed her parents in north St. Louis continues to receive support from the community.

Monday, she and her family got a huge surprise, and it was all caught on camera.

The support group surrounding this little girl is amazing!

Deniya was shot in the back of her head in June. She suffered brain damage and is now receiving therapy to aid in her recovery. But this little girl has already exceeded expectations, by walking and talking.

Today’s surprise will be huge for her recovery, an answer to her grandmother’s Lawanda Griffin’s prayers.

A new to help Deniya get back and forth to therapy.

Lawanda Griffin was speechless, “Oh my God".

Those three words were the only way she could find to express her pure joy and relief.

And check out the smile on her grand-daughter Deniya's face when she hears the news.

“God has been so good and I had no idea, I had no idea, I had no idea, at all…haha…I'm just so happy because we have problems with transportation”, said Griffin.

Lawanda and Deniya had been taking a cab to get to appointments, when friends in the community heard that, they wanted to help.

Doctors didn't expect Deniya Irving to survive the quadruple shooting that killed her parents.

But miraculously she’s improved day after day. And this gift, will help her continue to do so.

Besides the van, donations have poured in to help pay for her medical costs and school supplies.

Their friends say they're also thinking about a donation drive for the holidays.