× Bomb and Arson called to house fires in Wellston

WELLSTON, MO – The St. Louis County Bomb and Arson unit has been call to Wellston Monday night after 2 house fires broke out in the 1500 block of Ogden Avenue.

Firefighters from several North County fire departments were called to fires around 9 pm.

The fires were brought under control by 9:30 pm.

One firefighter was injured and was transported to the hospital with minor injures.

A fire captain on the scene told Fox 2 that nature of the fire was suspicious after a initial investigation revealed multiple fires had been set in both houses.

Dozens of firefighters on the scene of a house fire in the Wellston area @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/b3dlHgPJ0m — Katherine Hessel (@KHesselFox2) October 17, 2017