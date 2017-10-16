× Authorities warn about driving during deer mating season

ST. LOUIS, MO — Driving and deer is a dangerous combination. It’s even more dangerous this time of year because of deer mating season.

The animals will be more active and visible throughout the bi-state. That’s why IDOT and MoDOT officials are warning you to be alert.

According to State Farm Insurance the average cost of deer collisions in 2016 was close to 4,000. The majority of deer collisions happen in October, November, and December.

The animals will be most active from dusk to dawn between the hours of 5pm to 7am.