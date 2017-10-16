× Arrest made in theft of Hillsdale police equipment

Police have arrested a man who they say confessed to taking a car, guns, badge and bulletproof vests from a Hillsdale police vehicles last week.

Police say Peter Ray broke into two police cars and took two vests and a police radio.

Prosecutors say he also stole an officer’s personal vehicle that had three guns inside.

The vehicle was later found a block from Ray’s house.

Police say all of the stolen items were found in the home.