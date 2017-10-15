× Illinois State Police investigating fatal motorcycle accident near Maryville

The Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday evening or night.

Police say the male victim was not wearing a helmet when left the roadway at a curve on the I-255 northbound ramp to I-55.

The victim had been reported missing to the Maryville Illinois police department around 9 pm Saturday night.

Just after 8:30 am Sunday morning the Illinois State Police was notified about the accident.

Authorities say the accident scene was obscured by tall grass.