Dick Gregory’s life and legacy honored on Washington Univeristy’s campus

CLAYTON, MO – It’s been almost two months since the devastating loss of African-American civil rights activist and author, Dick Gregory.

The St. Louis native and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity brother was a known staple at the height of the civil rights movement – standing alongside fellow fraternity brother, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Gregory’s legacy continues to live on today and its now being honored in a two-part series on Washington University’s campus.

“This guy has been out doing the thing,” Ronald Gregory said. “Like I said for 67 years. His activism started in high school and it just continued.”

Gregory, a graduate of Sumner High School, is being recognized by the university to celebrate his life and legacy lasting for 84 years.

His brother Ronald says this event comes at a perfect time in our nation’s climate.

“The thing is now is that what he taught us, we have to go forth and continue his legacy and continue his message,” Gregory said.

Several speakers took the stage for part one of the series on Sunday.

In Part two, a showing of TV ONE’s UnSung episode dedicated to Gregory will be played, followed by a discussion led by Ronald Gregory.

“One of the things he always said is to fight for human rights is not a spectator sport, it’s a particular sport, you can’t be in the stands cheering them on, you have to be marching with them,” Gregory said.

