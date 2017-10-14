× Major Case Squad identifies body found in Madison IL

MADISON, IL – The Major Case Squad Saturday released the identity of a body found in Madison Illinois Friday. The body was discovered Friday evening after the Madison Police Department was called to the 2000 block of Edwardsville Road for deceased male behind an unoccupied home. Upon arrival officer discovered the victim had died from wounds suffered from being stabbed.

The Major Case Squad was requested by the Madison Police Department to conduct the investigation.

Saturday afternoon the victim was identified as being 55-year-old Sherman Cox of Madison Illinois.

The Major Case Squad is asking anyone with recent contact with Mr. Cox to contact them at the following: 618-709-7753, the Madison Police Department at 618-876-4300, CrimeStoppers 1-866-371-8477 or online at and stlrcs.org.