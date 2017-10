Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A St. Louis woman is recognized with a, "Best of Missouri Award." The award recognizes Missourians who exemplify the idea that diverse abilities in the workforce help drive innovation.

Elizabeth Diehr is a cafeteria worker at Tillman Elementary in Kirkwood. Missouri State Treasurer Eric Schmitt presented the award, during the National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Diehr is the very first recipient of this award.