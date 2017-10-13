Rock ‘N’ Roll Half Marathon Oct. 14 in downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _More than 13 miles of road will be closed this weekend as thousands of runners hit the streets for the Rock 'N' Roll St. Louis Half Marathon. More than 6,000 runners from 48 states and eight countries are registered, according to event organizers.

On Saturday (Oct. 14), a 5k run will kick off at 8 a.m. from 13th and Market streets. From about 6 a.m.-10 a.m the major roads impacted include 15th Street, 18th St., Market St., N. Ewing Avenue and Olive St. Runners will cross the finish line at 15th and Market streets.

On Sunday (Oct. 15), the half marathon and 10k races will begin at 7 a.m. from Market and 10th streets. Major road closures that day include S. Broadway, Delmar Boulevard, Vandeventer Ave., Tower Grove Ave., 18th St., Russell Blvd., Market St. and Washington Ave. These road closures will be in effect from 6 a.m.-12 p.m. Runners will cross the finish line on Sunday at Market St. east of 15th.

Event organizers said there will be several local bands performing along the race route during the race. The headliner for the event is the band Fastball.

Closure info from event coordinators:

Major Saturday (10/14) Road Closures Include:

15th St (Whole Road) closed from Chestnut St to Market St

18th St (Whole Road) closed from Clark Ave to Market St

Market Street (Whole Road) closed from 15th St to N 18th St

N Ewing Ave (Whole Road) closed from Market St to Olive St

Olive St (Whole Road) closed from N Ewing Ave to N 18th St

Major Sunday (10/15) Road Closures Include:

S Broadway (Whole Road) closed from Clark Ave to Cass Street

Delmar Blvd (Whole Road) closed from 14th St to N Grand Blvd

Vandeventer Ave (Whole Road) closed from Olive Street to Manchester Ave

Tower Grove Ave (Whole Road) closed from Manchester Ave to Main Dr. (Tower Grove Park)

18th St (Whole Road) closed from Clark Ave to Market Street

Russell Blvd (Whole Road) closed from Compton Ave to Mississippi Ave

Market St (Whole Road) closed from 15th St to 16th St

Washington Ave (Whole Road) closed from N 23rd St to N 18th S

Off Ramp Closures from 6:00am to 9:30am:

I-64 EB (Ramp) 36C ramp closed Off Ramp exit Vandeventer Ave

I-64 WB (Ramp) 39 ramp closed Off Ramp exit Market Street

I-44 (Ramp) 292B ramp closed Off Ramp exit Broadway

Please note from Thursday, October 12 – Sunday, October 15 the following roads will be closed:

13th St: (Whole Road) closed from Pine St to Market St

Chestnut St: (Whole Road) closed from 13th St to Tucker Blvd

Chestnut St (Whole Road) closed from 15th St to 14th St

Please note from Friday, October 13 – Sunday, October 15 the following roads will be closed:

Market St: (Whole Road) from 15th St to 14th St

Links:

Sunday Half Marathon and 10K Course MapSaturday 5K Course Map:

https://rnr30-compgroup.netdna-ssl.com/wpcontent/sites/26/2015/04/STL_17_courseMap-1-1.pdf

Weekend Road Closure GridNo Parking Zones:

https://rnr30-compgroup.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/sites/26/2015/04/RNR-STL-17-No-Parks-8-4-17.pdf