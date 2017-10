Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Police are searching for a man who held a hotel clerk at gunpoint overnight in south St. Louis. The incident happened around midnight at the Hotel Avyan on Lafayette Avenue and Jefferson.

The armed robber walked into the hotel and demanded the money. When the clerk told the gunman the hotel doesn't keep cash at the front desk, the robber kept insisting she give him money.

So she gave him $5 from her purse.

The man left with the cash. No one was injured.