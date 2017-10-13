Glock painted like Nintendo “Zapper” among many guns seized from rape suspect

ST. LOUIS, MO —  Detectives with the North St. Louis County Police Cooperative seized a small arsenal from a convicted felon who was under investigation in a rape case.  Darkel Martin, 31, faces a host of federal and state charges related to the rape case and the seized weapons.

Among the 18 weapons uncovered were a nine millimeter handgun painted to look like a Nintendo "Zapper" light gun. Some of the other guns seized had high capacity magazines while others were outfitted with silencers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a woman told police that Martin entered her home in Charlack on Sept. 27 without permission and sexually assaulted her.  He consented to a search of his home where police found the arsenal.  He was charged with burglary, second-degree rape, armed criminal action and a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors say he threatened the alleged victim in the rape case.  He then failed to show up in court or wear a required GPS tracker. He was arrested by U.S. marshals Wednesday.

Martin did not tell investigators why he collected the many guns.  Police say they are still investigating the case.

