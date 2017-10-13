Former St. Louis Police Chief talks about seeking position in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLAND, TX - Former St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson is a finalist for a police chief position in Midland, Texas. He met with Midland's city council Thursday and is one of the three finalists being considered for the police chief position.

In April Dotson retired from his post in St. Louis shortly after Mayor Lyda Krewson took office.

"I was looking for that next challenge. I was looking to find a community where I can make a difference. Where the community is open to working with law enforcement. As I looked around the country, Midland looked like a great place to be," said Sam Dotson.

The chief position in Midland became available after the former Midland chief retired in August.