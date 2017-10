Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Some of the best beer, wine, coffee and food can be found at the 5th annual 'Brew In The Lou," in Francis park in south St. Louis. The event runs from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., October 14 at Francis Park in south St. Louis.

Admission is $40 before tomorrow, and $50 day of. The money goes to the Lutheran Elementary School Association.

Kathryn Crumrine, Nicole Curry, Mike Durante joined us in the kitchen at FOX 2 to talk more about it.