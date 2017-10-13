× All lanes of westbound I-64 detour at I-255 in Illinois this weekend

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL — All lanes of westbound Interstate 64 will be detoured east of I-255 in St. Clair county starting Friday at 9pm.

Due to this detour, the entrance ramp from Illinois 1-57 to westbound I-64 will be closed. Westbound I-64 traffic will be detoured around the closure using the through-lanes of the I-255 ramp.

This closure is necessary so IDOT workers can paint a bridge carrying 81st street traffic over I-64.

