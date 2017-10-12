Upcoming bone marrow drive for minority donors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASCOUTAH, Ill. Every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with blood cancer and the folks here at Whisper Internet are hoping to help those who need those transplants.

At present, more than 12 million people are registered to be a bone marrow donor; only six percent of those donors are African-American. Another six percent are Asian and 10 percent are Hispanic.

Allen Dorsey Jr. of Mascoutah, Illinois was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in 2012 and made it his life's work to help others. He was lucky he didn’t need a transplant but saw many others who didn’t have a match. He also shared his journey with the world on YouTube.

Experts said 70 percent of those who need a bone marrow transplant don’t have matching donors in their family. Including those with sickle cell anemia. Doresy said more than 11 volunteers will be on hand at whisper internet to do paperwork and swabs. the goal is to get 50 people of color between 18 and 44 through the doors.

Doresy is cancer free and wants to help save more lives in the future. The event is at Whisper Internet located at 9711 Fuesser Road in Mascoutah, Illinois from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, October 14.