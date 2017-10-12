St. Louis detective shot near Jefferson, Cherokee in south city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A St. Louis detective is in stable condition after being shot overnight on the city's south side. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Jefferson and Cherokee.

According to Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole, the 54-year-old was with several other detectives on a stolen vehicle investigation. He was inside of a police department vehicle when he was shot in the shoulder.

He says the 25-year veteran did not return fire.

O`Toole did not provide any other details about what led up to the shooting. However, it does not appear that any other officers were injured.

At this point, police have not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects.