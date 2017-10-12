× Investigators say suspect killed accomplice during Fenton mobile home burglary

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police have identified a man arrested after a homicide in a Fenton mobile home park. Raymond Seay, 26, of St. Louis faces murder and burglary charges and is being held on a $50,000 bond. Police say additional charges and more suspects will be identified soon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office activated the Major Case Squad after a man’s body was found in the 700 block of Chancellor Wednesday morning. Investigators say Ramone Thomas, 26, “lacked signs of life” when they found him.

Police say Thomas was killed by at least one gun shot. He was taken to the hospital and eventually pronounced dead. Thomas did not live at the home.

There are six suspects involved in the burglary of the home according to investigators. Four of the suspects were actively ransacking the residence when the homeowner arrived. They attempted to flee when the homeowner confronted them. One of the suspects fired a shot while fleeing that hit Thomas.

Investigators say that they found three of the suspects who fled on foot Wednesday. Two women also fled the scene in a car. One of them was taken into police custody and the other is still unaccounted for.