ST. LOUIS - The new Grandel Theater opens Thursday with a musical that’s perfect for Halloween and horror movie lovers.

The 600-seat Grandel venue welcomes its first show, ‘Evil Dead: The Musical,’ based on the movie and television series. The musical features fighting and dancing and chainsaws.

Funny or frightening, the musical promises a few ghouls and gasps at the new theater. The building used to be home to the Black Rep Theatre, but they’ve since moved into the Edison Theatre on the Washington University Danforth Campus.

The show runs October 12 through October 22.