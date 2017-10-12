× Man charged with 67-year-old Affton woman’s murder

AFFTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 23-year-old man Thursday in connection with last month’s murder of a 67-year-old woman.

The victim, Joan Furlong, was found stabbed to death in her home in the 8400 block of Hampstead Drive on September 21. Her car, wallet, and cellphone were missing.

Furlong’s vehicle was spotted at a nearby gas station. Surveillance video shows the person driving the vehicle attempt to use the victim’s credit card at the gas station.

St. Louis County police eventually located the stolen vehicle and traced fingerprints found inside the car to a suspect, identified as Danijel Colic.

Colic was eventually arrested in Kentucky.

Colic was charged with first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. He remains jailed on a $1 million bond (with no option to pay 10 percent).