Town hall meeting on Stockley ruling at Harris Stowe State University

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A local organization hopes to spark discussion about policy issues related to policing and race by inviting community leaders to participate in a public panel Wednesday (Oct. 11).

The St. Louis Young Democrats are bringing together St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson, State Representative Bruce Franks, Jr., David Dwight with Forward Through Ferguson, and Heather Taylor with the Ethical Society of Police” for the event.

It comes more than three weeks after demonstrations began across the St. Louis area after a judge found former St. Louis City police officer Jason Stockley “not guilty” of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Protests began immediately following the judge’s decision and have occurred almost daily since. Tuesday night (Oct. 10) protesters marched in north St. Louis to the scene of the Smith shooting.

Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report 50 people marched to the intersection of West Florissant and Acme avenues where they observed three minutes of silence

Wednesday's event will be held at 7 p.m. in the main auditorium in the Dr. Henry Givens Jr. Administration Building at Harris-Stowe State University (3026 Laclede Avenue).