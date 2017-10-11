Suspected thieves’ vehicle catches fire on I-64 while fleeing police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRONTENAC, Mo. - Multiple lanes of traffic were closed on eastbound Interstate 64 Wednesday afternoon after a car carrying three suspected shoplifters caught fire.

According to Lake St. Louis Police Chief Chris DiGiuseppi, the suspects entered a Victoria's Secret store in Lake St. Louis just before 12:30 p.m. The suspects fled with approximately $8,000 worth of merchandise without paying for any of it.

Lake St. Louis police attempted to stop the vehicle to no avail. The suspects struck a curb on I-64 and a tire deflated on their vehicle, but they continued east on the interstate. Frontenac police got involved in the chase, but the suspects refused to stop.

The vehicle finally stopped at I-64 and Spoede Road, where it caught on fire. Police believe the heat and sparks generated from driving on the tire rims caused the fire.

The three women were taken into custody by Frontenac police officers.

The suspects have not been identified, pending formal charges.