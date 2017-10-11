Senator McCaskill pushes for Busch Stadium be approved for SAFETY Act Certification

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Busch Stadium maybe quite Wednesday night, but there are concerns about when the stadium is full.

Today, Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill was pushing for new legal protection for the ballpark, in the event of a terrorist attack.

The issue is back on the forefront after the Las Vegas massacre.

The Department of Homeland Security offers a special safety designation for places like Busch Stadium to encourage "state of the art" safety measures. In exchange, the department "caps" liability for stadium operators in the event of an attack.

Andy Banker has the story.