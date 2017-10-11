North county football team denied a third of its season due to opponent forfeits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Trinity Catholic High School in north St. Louis County has a dominant football team; but they’re not getting a chance to play every week.

This Friday will mark the third time this season that an opposing team decided to forfeit or cancel a game.

“It was the fact they have small schools and teams and many members of the teams are injured and don’t have sufficient numbers of players to compete,” said Dan Grumich, Athletic Director for Trinity Catholic.

Grumich said he’s not complaining, he just feels bad for the players, coaches, and students who have missed out on a third of their regular season thus far.

“There's a lot of things that go into it in terms of finances, the booster club, in terms of kids just experiencing a Friday night football game is always fun,” he said.

Trinity missed their first game because Priory canceled. They called last school year but it was too late to find another opponent. Bishop Dubourg forfeited in week five, saying they only had 10 healthy players.

On Tuesday, St. Charles High School decided to forfeit. A school rep said their boys are underclassman and too small. They're worried about the safety of their student athletes.

“Honestly, it takes my joy away,” said Isaiah Williams, Trinity quarterback. “For players who might not get to play again, that’s on my team. It’s just kind of hard on them. Only option to play game they love.”

The Titans are 8-0 and in the six games they have actually played, they have outscored their opponents 368-25. They're number one in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s small poll and ranked second in the state.

“I have never thought about telling them. I still don’t know what to tell them. I say, ‘Let’s get ready for next one,’” said head coach Cory Patterson.

Senior night has been postponed two weeks for the start of the playoffs because Trinity has a bye next week. Next year, the Class 2A Titans will play out of state and also face SLU High and Chaminade to make sure this doesn’t happen again.